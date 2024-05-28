Manipur: Joint Op Leads To Weapons, Ammo Recovery; 1 Held

Manipur Police along with the Indian Army intercepted a vehicle and seized illegal weapons and ammunition in the Bishnupur district on Monday. One person was apprehended during the operation, informed officials.
According to a statement, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Manipur Police was carried out based on information about the movement of armed miscreants between Kwakta and Sangthong in Manipur's Bishnupur district.
"Indian Army launched a joint operation with Manipur Police, on receiving information about the suspected movement of armed miscreants between Kwakta and Sangthong in Bishnupur district of Manipur," it read.
As part of the operation, a vehicle checkpost was established when soldiers deployed there intercepted a passenger car. Upon searching the vehicle, the troopers came across an M-16 assault rifle, a pistol and live rounds of ammunition which were subsequently seized.
The statement mentioned, "During the operation a Joint Vehicle Checkpost was established on the Kwakta - Sangthong road on 27 May 2024. The soldiers deployed on the checkpost intercepted a passenger car and apprehended an individual. One M-16 rifle, one pistol and ammunition are recovered from the individual."
Meanwhile, one person was apprehended in connection with the matter. The detained individual along with the arms, ammunition and the vehicle was then handed over to Manipur Police for further investigation, highlighted the army statement.