Manipur: Assam Rifles Recover Huge Arms Consignment In Joint Op

The recovered items include one AK 47, five SLR, one .303 rifle(modified), one Insas rifle, three 0.303 rifle, two sbbl, 11 HE grenades, one Chinese hand grenade, three wp gren MK I, 15 grenade launching tube, small amount of suspected pek along with fuse, six detonators, two detonator box, six ballistic cartridges, three empty cases of 12 bore, one BP vest, two walkie talkie (baofeng), one empty AK -47 magazine, one empty Insas rifle magazine, four empty .303 rifle magazine, five empty SLR rifle magazine and one local made pipe bomb.