Manipur: Assam Rifles Recover Huge Arms Consignment In Joint Op

In a successful operation carried out jointly in the northeastern state of Manipur, arms, and ammunition among other war-like stores in huge quantities were seized.
Taking to X, the official handle of the Assam Rifles informed of the bust. According to the post, the operation was jointly carried out by the Assam Rifles along with the Indian Army and Manipur Police.
During the operation, one AK 56 rifle with a magazine, one 9mm pistol with a magazine, two grenades, four improvised mortars, and ammunition were recovered and seized.
Earlier in October, Manipur Police had seized a significant cache of arms and ammunitions during search operations conducted in the Wangoo Laipham area.
According to an official statement, the search operations were conducted on Tuesday between 3.30 and 7.30 in the evening hours. Several houses in Wangoo Laipham Chingya were searched during the operation, along with suspected areas of the Wangoo Laipham Manya hill range being sanitized.
The police team unearthed a sizable amount of arms and ammunition from the hill range at Wangoo Laipham Mangya near the cemetery.
The recovered items include one AK 47, five SLR, one .303 rifle(modified), one Insas rifle, three 0.303 rifle, two sbbl, 11 HE grenades, one Chinese hand grenade, three wp gren MK I, 15 grenade launching tube, small amount of suspected pek along with fuse, six detonators, two detonator box, six ballistic cartridges, three empty cases of 12 bore, one BP vest, two walkie talkie (baofeng), one empty AK -47 magazine, one empty Insas rifle magazine, four empty .303 rifle magazine, five empty SLR rifle magazine and one local made pipe bomb.
Officials said that it was a joint operation with a combined team of commando (CDO) unit-Kakching, Village Defence Force (VDF) personnerl of Kakching, personnel of Manipur Police Telecom Organisation (MPTO), Office-in-charge (OC)-Wangoo PS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Sugnu PS, teams of D-Coy 136 BSF and B-Coy 167 BSF led by Additional SP (ops) Kakching under the supervision of SP/KCG Th Vikramjit Singh and overall supervision of DIG/R-II H Jogeshchandra Singh.
The recovered items were anded over to OC WNG-PS for further necessary action.