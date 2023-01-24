Manipur BJP Leader Shot Dead by Unidentified Miscreants

The general secretary of Manipur BJP’s ex-servicemen cell was allegedly shot dead by unidentified miscreants in the state’s Thoubal district on Tuesday.

The deceased BJP leader has been identified as Laishram Rameshwor Singh.

As per reports, Singh was shot dead by two armed miscreants at his residence in Thoubal Kshetri Leikai at around 11 am. The armed miscreants fired two bullets.

The BJP leader sustained bullet injuries on his chest. He was then immediately rushed to the Raj Medicity hospital in Imphal. However, he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

A case has been registered regarding the incident and an investigation has been launched by the police to apprehend the miscreants.

Meanwhile, the Manipur BJP condoled the death of Singh and tweeted, "Anguished to learn about the murder of L Rameshwor Singh, State Convenor of Ex-Servicemen Cell. We strongly condemned this inhumane act. The perpetrators of this heinous crime must be brought to justice & punished accordingly."