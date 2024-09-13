Manipur: Broadband Internet Services Restored In 5 Valley Districts

The Manipur government has restored broadband internet services in five valley districts following the calming of protests in the crisis-hit state.
This comes after a three-day suspension of both mobile data and internet services due to large-scale student demonstrations in the state capital, Imphal.
In an official order issued on Thursday, September 12, 2024, the government confirmed that while broadband connections have been restored in the districts of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching, the suspension of mobile data services remains in effect.
The disruption in internet services began at 3 p.m. on September 10, 2024, following intense protests by the student community in response to recent drone attacks in Imphal West district. The suspension was enforced to prevent the spread of inflammatory messages and videos that could have further escalated tensions and compromised law and order in the region.
The Manipur government is closely monitoring the situation as it continues to balance public safety with the need for communication services.