'Dronaam' Anti-Drone System Deployed To Counter Rising Threats in Manipur

The Assam Rifles initially deployed anti-drone systems in Manipur to counter rogue drones, with the CRPF now following suit by testing and deploying additional anti-drone guns in the state. The Manipur Police also confirmed the increased use of such systems in a post on X, stating, “AR has deployed anti-drone systems in fringe areas to counter rogue drones. The CRPF has tested and provided one system to forces stationed in the state, with more anti-drone guns on the way.