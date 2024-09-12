'Dronaam' Anti-Drone System Deployed To Counter Rising Threats in Manipur

In response to rising drone threats in Manipur, the Assam Rifles (AR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have ramped up security by deploying advanced anti-drone technology.
The forces are utilizing the 'Dronaam' system, developed by Gurutvaa Systems Pvt Ltd, to counter rogue drones in the region.
Sharmukh Mukherjee, head of the global supply chain at Gurutvaa Systems, spoke to ANI during the 2nd Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Civil Aviation in Delhi. He highlighted the effectiveness of the Dronaam system, which has been operational with Indian security forces for the past two to three years.
“Dronaam has proven successful in neutralizing drone threats with a range of up to eight kilometers and a battery life exceeding one hour. It serves as a soft-kill solution, providing a robust deterrent against incoming drone attacks,” Mukherjee explained.
The system is already in use by the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force (BSF), and the Indian Army. Following recent drone attacks in Manipur, Dronaam has been actively deployed by security agencies to address the heightened threat.
The Assam Rifles initially deployed anti-drone systems in Manipur to counter rogue drones, with the CRPF now following suit by testing and deploying additional anti-drone guns in the state. The Manipur Police also confirmed the increased use of such systems in a post on X, stating, “AR has deployed anti-drone systems in fringe areas to counter rogue drones. The CRPF has tested and provided one system to forces stationed in the state, with more anti-drone guns on the way.
Additionally, the state police are in the process of procuring anti-drone systems to enhance security and combat potential drone threats effectively.
The escalation of violence in the region has been marked by recent attacks by suspected Kuki militants. On Saturday, long-range rockets were fired at two civilian areas, killing a 78-year-old man named RK Rabei and injuring six others in Bishnupur, according to Manipur Police. The attack also led to the destruction of three bunkers in Churachandpur.
In response to the violence, senior police officials, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Deputy Inspector General (DIG), inspected the affected areas to oversee security measures. A team from the Mobile Forensic Unit, DFS, Manipur, was dispatched to collect evidence, while security forces remain on high alert to counter further threats.