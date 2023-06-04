Has Manipur Exploded into Separate Administration?

What is the solution?

The ground situation tells it loud and clear that separation is the only solution available for permanent peace. There is no alternative solution. The entire Kuki populations in the Imphal valley have been completely driven out since May 3 and similarly the Meiteis have also left the hills. Demographic separation is now completed. Not only civilians but also both the state and central government servants who belong to Kuki community are no more safe in Imphal valley.

The state’s Tribal Affairs and Hill Minister, Shri Lepao Haokip’s two houses at Mantriphukhri and Haokip veng in Imphal city were burned down while he had a narrow escape from the blood thirsty mob. Even his native village-Aihang has also been attacked and burned down. Another Kuki MLA, Shri Vungjagin Valte was fatally attacked, on his return from a meeting convened by the chief minister. While his driver had died on the spot, he was rescued in an unconscious condition from the road side and is still being treated in Delhi.

A separate administration is already visible in the actions of the government of Manipur which speaks volume that it is no more the government for the Kukis. The Manipur police commandos continue attacking the Kuki villages till date i.e. 2nd June, 2023. No power has been given to the state police head (DGP) since 3rd May, 2023 because he belongs to Kuki and now he is replaced by his junior IPS from Tripura cadre. Similarly, all the other Kuki IPS officers are given no power.

A pertinent question that bags to be answered are: Who had planned this targeted genocide? Who has marked red paint on the doors of the Kukis’ houses in Imphal? Who has done this selective target of genocide? Who has formed and trained the militia Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun? Who has done this demographic separation? Who has allowed when the Arambai Tenggols looted more than 4000 sophisticated arms from the state armoury? Who has directed the Manipur police commando to attack the tribal Kuki villages?

Who has selectively usurped powers of the state government officers who belong to Kuki community? Why cannot the DGP, the head of state police protect his own house from the militants when they should also be protecting others? Why cannot the DIG of state police protect their houses? Why cannot the cabinet ministers protect themselves in Imphal? Aren’t all these the selective separation drive perpetrated upon the Kukis by the Meitei led state government?

As has always been, the voiceless Kukis are at the receiving end of injustice. Is not this separate administration that turns the capital city Imphal the most dangerous place to live in? Is not this separate administration that turns the capital city Imphal the most insecure place to live in? We can conclude in no uncertain term that the Kukis who are compelled to accept 'SEPARATE ADMINISTRATION’. Yes, for permanent peace, they must accept the complete separation from Manipur.