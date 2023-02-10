Manipur Budget session to be Held from February 21

The 3rd session of the 12th Manipur legislative assembly will be held for eleven days from February 21 to March 3, officials said. The session will be held in three sitting.

According to a provisional calendar of the sitting issued by the Secretary K Meghajit Singh of Manipur Legislative Assembly in this regard on Thursday, the first day session on February 21 will have the questions and answer session followed by presentation of Committee Report(s)if any, presentation of Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 and presentation of Budget Estimates 2023-24.

The second day session of the assembly on February 22 as per the provisional calendar of Assembly, will have questions and answer session, other business, if any followed by discussion on Supplementary Demands for Grants 2022-23 and discussion on Voting for Demands for discussion Supplementary Grants 2022-23 etc.

Similarly the third day will have the usual questions and answer session, discussion on Voting for Demands for Grants 2023-24 for eight government departments including state legislature and council of ministers. There will be not sitting on February 26 (Sunday) and the session will end on March 3.

The provisional calendar of sitting of the Manipur assembly was issued following a meeting of the newly reconstituted the 7-member Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of Manipur Legislative Assembly with Assembly speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh is the chair at the Speaker's office here on Thursday.

The BAC members are Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Water Resource minister Awangbow Newmai, Education Minister Th Basanta Singh,opposition leader & former Chief minister O Ibobi Singh,MLAs Md Abdul Nasir and N Kayisii.

It may be mentioned that the state had already witnessed the 3rd session of the 12th Manipur legislative assembly with the state Governor’s address from February 2-3.

It may be mentioned that Manipur Governor La Ganesan had summoned the 3rd session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly on February 2, in exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the constitution of India.





