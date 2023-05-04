Manipur Burns as Tribal and Non Tribal Fights

Violence broke out during 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

On May 3, violence broke out during a Tribal Solidarity March called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in Torbung, Churachandpur district, protesting the demand for ST status by non-tribal Meiteis. The police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to control the mob, and protesters torched a government building in Chandrapur.

In response, curfews were imposed in eight districts of Manipur, and mobile internet services were suspended across the state for five days. The ATSUM had called for the march in all the 10 hill districts in the state to oppose moves for inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the ST category. Lawmakers of the Valley have earlier openly endorsed the demand by some Meitei organisations for ST status for the majority community in Manipur, alarming communities who figure in the Scheduled Tribe list.

The Meiteis, who make up 53% of the State's population, inhabit the Valley and claim they are facing problems due to "large-scale illegal immigration by Myanmarese and Bangladeshis".

The hill districts, which account for much of the state's land mass, are inhabited mostly by tribals, including the Nagas and Kukis, and are protected from encroachment by various laws.

Tribal villagers from remote areas came in buses and open trucks to the nearest hill district headquarters to attend the rallies.

The Scheduled Tribe Demand Committee Manipur (STDCM), which is spearheading the movement for the inclusion of Meiteis in the ST category, said the demand is being made not merely for reservation in jobs, educational institutions, and tax relief but "more to protect our ancestral land, culture and identity", which they claimed was being threatened.