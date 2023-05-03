Section 144 Imposed in Manipur’s Bishnupur District

Section 144 has been imposed in Bishnupur district of Manipur in view of the law and order situation in the district. Assembly of five or more persons, which is likely to turn unlawful, and carrying of sticks, stones, firearms without a valid license, weapons or objects of any description which can be used as offensive weapons, prohibited in the whole jurisdiction of Bishnupur district with immediate effect.
An official notification from the Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur district, Lourembam Bikram read, “Whereas in the view of the prevailing law and order situation of the district, it appears to the undersigned that there is likelihood of causing serious breach of peace, disturbances to public tranquility and grave danger to human lives and properties in the area which is described in the schedule given below an account of unlawful activities of some anti-social elements.”
“Whereas, in view of the material facts and circumstances stated above, it is the opinion that there is sufficient ground for proceeding under section 144 of CrPC 1973,” the notification further read.
The order has been imposed at 6 pm on Wednesday and will be in place till further orders.
''Now, therefore, I, Lourembam Bikram, District M magistrate, Bishnupur in the exercise of the power conferred upon me under sub-section 2 of section 144 Cr. P.C., 1973 do hereby prohibit, with immediate effect from 1800 hours of 03/05/2023,'' it added.