Section 144 Imposed in Manipur’s Bishnupur District

The order has been imposed at 6 pm on Wednesday and will be in place till further orders.

''Now, therefore, I, Lourembam Bikram, District M magistrate, Bishnupur in the exercise of the power conferred upon me under sub-section 2 of section 144 Cr. P.C., 1973 do hereby prohibit, with immediate effect from 1800 hours of 03/05/2023,'' it added.