Manipur Cabinet Approves Financial Aid for Housing Reconstruction Amid Ongoing Violence

In a bid to aid those affected by the ongoing violence in Manipur, the state cabinet has taken decisive steps to provide financial assistance for the reconstruction of damaged houses, enabling displaced individuals to return to their permanent residences.
Sapam Ranjan Singh, Minister of Information and Public Relations (IPR) and Health, addressed the media to announce this crucial decision.
According to official police records, approximately 4,806 houses have been either burnt or destroyed throughout the state due to the violence. The cabinet has resolved to create a conducive atmosphere for the affected people to return home, initiating the construction of approximately 1,000 permanent houses across all affected districts. This endeavor is estimated to cost Rs 75 crore.
The financial assistance will be provided based on the type of house, with Rs 10 lakh allocated for pucca houses, Rs 7 lakh for semi-pucca houses, and Rs 5 lakh for kutcha houses. Payments will be disbursed in installments, ensuring that beneficiaries can gradually rebuild their homes.
In addition to addressing housing concerns, the cabinet also approved the establishment of a Directorate of Medical Education to support students pursuing medical-related courses. Furthermore, the nod was given for a compensation scheme designed to aid victims of sexual assault.
These comprehensive measures taken by the Manipur cabinet underscore the commitment to both rehabilitation and education while addressing the critical needs of the affected population.