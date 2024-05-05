Manipur
Manipur: Camp Commander of United Kuki National Army Shot Dead
A leader of the militant organization United Kuki National Army (UKNA) was shot dead in the Churachandpur district of Manipur, reports emerged on Sunday.
According to reports, the deceased UKNA leader has been identified as Thangminlien Haokip alias Hunter. He was the camp commander of the UKNA.
As per sources, Haokip shot dead near village Old Nabil in Churachandpur in the early this morning.
Notably, UNKA had claimed responsibility for the ghastly attack on oil and gas tankers on the Jiribam-Imphal National Highway in Thallen Kuki village under Kaimai police station on 16 April 2024. In the said incident, miscreants unleashed gunfire at several trucks injuring one driver.