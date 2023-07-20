Manipur Case: World Meetei Council Calls For Harshest Sentence For Culprits

The World Meetei Council called for the strongest of measures against the perpetrators of the heinous incident that took place in Manipur.
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the World Meetei Council acknowledged the Manipur incident where two Kuki women were paraded naked and allegedly gang-raped.
A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet; however, it has come to the fore that the incident actually took place on May 4.
Speaking about the incident, the body called all the perpetrators animals and not humans. The World Meetei Council called for strict reprimand, above capital punishment for those visible in the video.
According to the body, the Kuki militant groups should withdraw from the Suspension of Operations (SoO) pact signed with the Centre and Manipur government.
More than 70 per cent of the Kuki population entered into the state illegally after 1950, hence they do not wish for NRC, the World Meetei Council said.
According to them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should himself visit Manipur and take a stock of the situation there.
Moreover, the Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh should also tender his resignation, the group opined.
Meanwhile, the council further said that Meitei women have also faced atrocities during the course of the violence in Manipur, however, video evidence of the same has not yet surfaced.