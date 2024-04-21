Manipur CEO Orders Fresh Polls in 11 Booths Following Violence

Following the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Manipur announced re-polling for 11 polling booths in the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.
The Election Commission declared the initial polls on April 19 void, directing fresh polling on April 22 (Monday).
This decision came after incidents of violence, including gunfire and destruction of EVMs, were reported at some polling booths. One civilian was reportedly injured in the violence at a polling booth in Moirangkampu Sajeb Awang Leikai of Imphal.
According to CEO's order, "The Election Commission of India has, under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, directed that the poll taken on April 19 (Friday) in respect of 11 polling stations listed in the table below of 1-inner Manipur parliamentary constituency to be void and appointed April 22, 2024 (Monday) as the date for taking fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM."
The affected polling stations where repolling will be conducted are Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School and S. Ibobi Primary School (East Wing), in the Khurai assembly constituency, four in Kshetrigao, one in Thongju, three in Uripok, and one in Konthoujam.
The voting turnout in Manipur stood at 69.18 percent by 7 pm on April 19. The remaining 13 segments of the Outer Manipur constituency will vote in the second phase on April 26.
All 32 assembly segments of the inner Manipur parliamentary constituency and 15 assembly segments of the outer Manipur (ST) parliamentary constituency voted for the Lok Sabha.
The voting for the remaining 13 segments of Outer Manipur will be held in the second phase on April 26.