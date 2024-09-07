Manipur Chief Minister Meets Governor Amid Surge in Violence

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met Governor Lakshman Acharya on Saturday evening to update him on the escalating violence in the state, which has claimed seven lives and left more than 15 injured in the past five days.
The meeting comes amidst growing speculation about Singh's potential resignation, though BJP sources have dismissed these rumours, affirming their support for the Chief Minister.
The violence has been particularly severe in Thoubal, where locals have reportedly obstructed Central Force vehicles, and in Jiribam district, where fresh clashes resulted in five deaths.
According to police reports, militants attacked a solitary resident in Jiribam, sparking a fierce gun battle between two armed factions in the Nunchapi area. This conflict led to the deaths of three suspected Kuki militants and one Meitei man. In response to these incidents, the district magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders in the area.
Further compounding the crisis, rocket attacks in Bishnupur district on Friday resulted in one death and six injuries, with additional property damage reported. On the same day, security forces destroyed three militant bunkers in Churachandpur district following these attacks.
Singh's meeting with the Governor followed an emergency session with ruling coalition MLAs and ministers to address the state's deteriorating law and order situation. Singh has requested increased authority for the state government to effectively manage unrest caused by external factors, emphasizing the need for a more aggressive stance.
Despite efforts to restore normalcy, including agreements between Meitei and Hmar communities to prevent further violence, tensions remain high. The recent violence has prompted heightened security measures, including aerial patrols and combing operations by the police.
Residents in peripheral areas of Bishnupur and Imphal East districts have reported sightings of drones, adding to the sense of unease. Over 200 people have been killed and thousands displaced since ethnic violence erupted last year between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups from the adjoining hills.