Manipur Civic Society Appeal Governor to Implement NRC, Submits Memorandum

Representatives from the Coordinating Committee for Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) and United Naga Council (UNC), Manipur called on State Governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Tuesday.
The delegation was led by Thokchom Somorendro, Coordinator, COCOMI and NG. Lorho, President, UNC, and other members submitted a memorandum advocating for the expedited implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) basing 1951 as a base year in Manipur.
The memorandum also aimed at curbing the influx of illegal immigrants and addressing the resulting demographic imbalance, which poses serious uncertainties and political insecurities to the native population of the state.
The team urged Governor that NRC should be implemented at the earliest so that scientific methods of identification may be applied to detect illegal immigrants and ensure that no further infiltration occurs in the state henceforth. They further mentioned that the abnormal increase of villages in specific districts should be examined and corrective measures must be taken up.
“Illegal migrants have already caused serious uncertainties and political insecurities to the native population of the state,” the memorandum said.
Governor Anusuiya Uikey assured the representatives that necessary steps will be taken to ensure the NRC be implemented in the state and it is just a matter of time. The Governor said the matter has been discussed with the President of India, Finance Minister and Union Home Minister and the Center is aware about the situation in the state.
She also assured the delegation that all necessary action will be taken up in best interest of the people of Manipur.