Manipur Civic Society Appeal Governor to Implement NRC, Submits Memorandum

The delegation was led by Thokchom Somorendro, Coordinator, COCOMI and NG. Lorho, President, UNC, and other members submitted a memorandum advocating for the expedited implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) basing 1951 as a base year in Manipur.

The memorandum also aimed at curbing the influx of illegal immigrants and addressing the resulting demographic imbalance, which poses serious uncertainties and political insecurities to the native population of the state.