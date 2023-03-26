Manipur: Class 12 Student Shot Dead By Unidentified Gunmen

A Class 12 student was tragically shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Manipur’s Kangkopi district. The 17-year-old student was reportedly appearing for Class 12 final examinations, but was tragically killed.

The terrible incident has left the entire community in shock. The victim was identified as Seigunlal Misao, a student of Damdei Christian School.

As per initial reports, the incident took place on Saturday at around 8.30 pm. Two bike-borne gunmen including a woman opened fire at the student, killing him in the process. Following the incident, enraged locals took to the streets to protest in Manipur.

The protesting locals blocked the National Highway-39 in Manipur demanding justice for the victims. An investigation into the tragic incident was launched by the Manipur police, however, the identity of the attackers or the motive behind the attack has not been established yet.

The family and friends of the victim have called for swift action from the Manipur Police to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Manipur have assured that all possible angles are being looked into and they are investigating the matter thoroughly.

It may be noted that in December last year, an 18-year-old college student was killed, while his father also sustained bullet wounds in an incident of firing by unidentified gunmen in Manipur’s Thoubal district.

According to reports, the victim was identified as Ningthoujam Rohit. He was shot by masked gunmen who reportedly barged into his residence in Manipur's Thoubal and opened fire at him.

Reports at the time claimed that the incident could have sprouted out of a stone-pelting incident in the area which involved supporters of two political parties.

In a bid to stop the attackers as they opened fire inside their residence, victim and his father sustained bullet injuries. Several rounds were fired at them, reports stated. While Rohit was killed in the firing, his father, Premchandra was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

At the time, Rohit was studying in Thoubal College in Manipur and was preparing for his Class 12 examination. Protests were taken out after the news spread like wildfire with locals demanding justice for the deceased.