Manipur Viral Video: CBI Files Chargesheet Against 6 Accused, ‘Report’ Against Minor

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against six accused and a report against Child in Conflict with the Law (CCL) in connection to the viral video incident of Manipur.
A chargesheet was filed on Monday before the Special Judge, CBI Court, Guwahati designated as per the orders of the Supreme Court.
Earlier, the CBI had registered a case on the request of the Manipur Government and further notification from Government of India and taken over the investigation of the Case Crime No. 110(06)/2023 dated 21.06.2023 of Thoubal district’s NSK Police Station.
It was alleged that, on May 4, 2023, a mob of approximately 1000 people, armed with sophisticated weapons, entered B. Phainom village in the Kangpokpi district, vandalised and set houses ablaze, looted properties, assaulted villagers, committed murders, sexually assaulted women. It was further alleged that two family members of one of the victims were also killed in the incident.
CBI investigation revealed that the six accused were involved in the henious incident.
Further investigation is continuing including the identification of other accused involved in the offences beside other aspects of the case.
The public is reminded that the above findings are based on the investigation done by CBI and evidence collected by it. Under the Indian Law, the accused are presumed to be innocent till their guilt is finally established after a fair trial.