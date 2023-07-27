Manipur CM Biren Singh Downplays Demand For Separate Administration
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh reiterated that the state government would strongly stand against the demand for “separate administration for the Kuki inhabited areas.
He also said that the state government is not against the Kuki community who had been residing together in the state for long time, adding that strong action will be taken against "illegal migrants (from Myanmar)."
Singh also asked his Mizoram counterpart not to interfere in the "internal matters of another state” after the latter took part in a public rally against the violence in Manipur.
A statement issued by Manipur Chief Minister's office on Wednesday said that Singh has condemned the use of "abusive words" against him during the solidarity rally in Mizoram.
"Singh called it a barbaric act," said the statement. Singh made the statement while speaking at a function to observe Kargil Vijay Divas at the CM's Secretariat in Imphal.
On Tuesday, thousands took part in the solidarity rally which was organised by the influential NGO Coordination Committee and was supported by several other Mizo organizations. The rally condemned the violence and attacks on the Kuki Zomi communities in Manipur and the alleged failure by the Biren Singh government to restore peace.
It is to be noted that Mizoram has provided shelters to over 12,000 displaced Kuki-Zomis from Manipur as the Kukis share ethnic bonds with the Mizos.
Further, Singh claimed that tension erupted as the state government started acting against drug cartels.
"He also warned those elements who are trying to distort the integrity of Manipur. He stated that the government would not succumb to any threat," said the statement.