Manipur CM Releases Diglot Edition of Indian Constitution in Meetei Mayek Script

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday released the Diglot Edition of the Constitution of India in the Meetei Mayek script of the Manipuri language.
Biren Singh expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for recognizing the state and thinking of inclusiveness.
While speaking to media persons, Singh said, “On behalf of the people of Manipur and the Government of Manipur, I appreciate the Prime Minister for his thinking of inclusiveness and recognizing even a small state like Manipur. Manipur is a small state with a very small population. Through the guidance of Prime Minister Modi, we are able to publish in our own script the Constitution of India. I would like to thank the authority of the Parliament and the prime minister for this."
Earlier today, in a social media post on Platform X, Biren Singh wrote, “On this momentous occasion of the "Celebration of Constitution Day", I am delighted to announce the release of the Diglot Edition of the Constitution of India in Manipuri Language (Meitei Mayek Script). This initiative reflects our commitment to linguistic diversity and constitutional awareness. May this edition inspire a deeper understanding and appreciation for our constitutional values.”
It may be mentioned that every year, the Indian Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26. The Constituent Assembly of the country formally adopted the Constitution on this day in 1949, which came into force on January 26, 1950.
On this occasion, President of India Droupadi Murmu unveiled a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Supreme Court of India.