Manipur Govt to Publish Constitution of India in 'Meetei Mayek' Script

In an accompanying message, the Chief Minister noted that the Constitution of India serves as the supreme law for the country but has remained inaccessible for many since it is not available in local languages.

"Despite 73 years of the coming into effect of the Constitution of India, many of its tenets have remained outside the sphere of knowledge for the common man, largely because of its non-availability in the local language. The publication along with amendments upto the 105th Amendment this time, is therefore, very significant, as well as special, being in the Meetei Mayek script . The document in this edition will undoubtedly become an invaluable asset for the entire state, and its publication will mark a significant milestone in the history of the State of Manipur”, the message said.