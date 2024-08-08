Manipur CM Reports 412 FIRs, 87 Arrests Over Illegal Poppy Cultivation

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh informed the assembly that 412 FIRs have been lodged and 87 individuals arrested over the past seven years in connection with illegal poppy cultivation in the state.
In response to a query by Congress MLA Th Lokeshwor, the Chief Minister detailed that a total of 16,788 acres of illegal poppy cultivation were destroyed between 2017 and 2024.
"From 2017 to 2024, 412 FIRs were registered for illegal poppy cultivation. Eighty-seven people, including 16 village chiefs, were also arrested from January 2017 to July 2024," Singh stated in a written reply.
Addressing a separate query by Congress MLA K Ranjit regarding the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, Singh confirmed that the pact has not been extended since February 29, 2024.
"The SoO is a tripartite pact between the central government, Manipur government and multiple Kuki militant groups. The state cabinet, after seeing the unwanted activities of the militant groups, withdrew from the pact in March 2023. The decision to withdraw was also sent to the central government and since then the pact has not been extended," Singh explained.
The SoO agreement, initially signed in 2008, involved the Centre, the Manipur government, and two conglomerates of Kuki militant groups—the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People's Front (UPF). The pact was periodically extended, with a Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) formed to oversee adherence to the ground rules.
Singh also emphasized, "The SoO is for bringing peace by the central government and the Manipur government cannot interfere much in it."