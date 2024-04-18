Manipur CM Urges Voters To Support BJP For Territorial Integrity

In a recent statement, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized the crucial role of the Centre, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in safeguarding Manipur's territorial integrity. Singh highlighted ongoing efforts initiated by the government to address demographic challenges and reinforce security measures.
"Whatever Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the day before yesterday--to keep Manipur's territorial integrity intact. He used very meaningful words. An attempt was made to destroy Manipur by imbalancing its demography by infusing people from the outside. The Prime Minister removed the FMR (Free Movement Regime) and took the decision on fencing. That is the point that the Manipur people want to hear from the central leaders," Singh affirmed.
Expressing confidence in the actions taken by the Central Government, Singh urged the electorate to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to ensure the completion of the ongoing initiatives. "I think what is to be done by the Central Government, under the leadership of PM Modi, has started, and to complete the ongoing process, people need to vote for the BJP candidate. I am requesting that people should vote for the BJP," he added.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed similar sentiments during a public rally in Imphal, emphasizing PM Modi's unwavering commitment to maintaining peace in Manipur. Shah condemned divisive politics, particularly attributing it to the Congress party, while underscoring BJP's efforts to combat corruption in Manipur.
"The most important thing is that no matter how much one tries- 'hum Manipur ko tutne nahi denge'. Congress has always given importance to the 'tukde tukde' gang. BJP has ended corruption in Manipur. In the coming days, PM Modi's priority is to maintain peace in Manipur," Shah asserted.
The Lok Sabha elections in Manipur are scheduled to take place on 19 April and 26 April for the constituencies of Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur, respectively.