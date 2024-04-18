Manipur CM Urges Voters To Support BJP For Territorial Integrity

Expressing confidence in the actions taken by the Central Government, Singh urged the electorate to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to ensure the completion of the ongoing initiatives. "I think what is to be done by the Central Government, under the leadership of PM Modi, has started, and to complete the ongoing process, people need to vote for the BJP candidate. I am requesting that people should vote for the BJP," he added.