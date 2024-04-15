"We Will Not Let Anyone Divide Manipur", Asserts Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who was in Manipur on Monday stated that this election is not between the BJP and Congress, but it is between the forces trying to break the state and those striving to keep it united.
Addressing an election campaign of the BJP in Manipur’s Imphal, Amit Shah resounded assurance and his unwavering commitment to safeguarding Manipur's integrity.
Amit Shah said, “The most important thing is that no matter how much one tries - we will not let anyone divide Manipur.”
The senior BJP leader claimed that attempts of infiltration were being made in the northeastern state to change its demography.
"Establishment of peace in Manipur by taking all communities on board and without breaking the state is the priority of the Narendra Modi government," Amit Shah said.
“I wanted to tell you something today. Biren Singh never begged for any favour. But he asked me only one thing in front of Narendra Modi ji. He requested for ILP, he insisted that without ILP he won't be able to protect Manipur. The Central Government granted ILP to make Manipur stronger,” he added.
Further slamming Congress, the Union Minister said the grand old party has always given importance to the ‘tukde tukde’ gang.
Further slamming Congress, Amit Shah said, “The Congress has an agenda to divide Manipur. But I want to say no one has the courage to divide Manipur.”
"This election is to make Modi the prime minister for the third time. This election is not between the Congress and the BJP but between forces who talk about breaking Manipur and who want to keep Manipur united," Shah said.