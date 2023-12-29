Manipur: Combined Search Ops Lead To Major Arms, Ammo Seizure

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, and explosives was seized during a combined search operation conducted by Assam Rifles and state police force in the northeastern state of Manipur on Thursday.
Initial reports stated that the search operation was carried out in the surrounding forest areas of L Kanan village in the Churachandpur district, as well as in the Thoubal and East Imphal districts.
According to the officials, the seized cache included an M16 rifle, three magazines, six grenades, along with six 9mm caliber pistols, an AK 47 assault rifle and huge quantities of live ammunition rounds.
The search operation was conducted based on reliable information about hidden explosives, arms and ammunition, officials said, adding that they found the cache wrapped carefully in plastic bags and concealed in the wilderness.
Meanwhile, security forces have stepped up preventive measures in the state in the wake of the violence that was witnessed in Manipur that shocked the whole world.
Regular frisking and combing operations are being undertaken by the police and the para military forces in different parts of Manipur to ensure no untoward incidents take place in the state.