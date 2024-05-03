Manipur Concludes Initial Phase of Myanmar Illegal Immigrant Deportation

The initial phase of deporting unauthorized migrants from Myanmar concluded in Manipur on May 2, with 38 individuals exiting India through Moreh.
This process was conducted impartially, without discrimination. Moreover, one Indian citizen was repatriated from Myanmar during the handover ceremony.
The State Government continues its efforts to identify and record biometric data of illegal immigrants to safeguard national borders and security. Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, issued a cautionary statement on April 29, highlighting the concerning proliferation of 996 new villages attributed to illegal immigration.
Singh's remarks underscore a longstanding issue in Manipur and the broader nation, where a surge in new village establishments since 2006 has been largely driven by unchecked immigration from neighbouring Myanmar. This influx has led to demographic shifts and widespread environmental damage, including deforestation to accommodate settlements and illicit activities such as poppy cultivation.
Notably, the encroachment of resources, job opportunities, and land by these illegal immigrants has exacerbated tensions within the region and raised concerns over the rights of indigenous communities.