Manipur: Do 19 BJP MLAs Seek to Oust Biren Singh?

In a notable political development in Manipur, reports have emerged suggesting that 19 BJP MLAs have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling for the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
This request comes amidst escalating tensions in the northeastern state, which continues to grapple with ethnic violence and significant economic challenges.
Leaked images of two pages from an alleged six-page letter have surfaced on social media, though the authenticity of the document remains unverified.
The leaked pages reportedly feature the signatures of prominent political figures, including Assembly Speaker Satyabrata Singh and senior ministers Thongam Bishwajit Singh and Y Khemchand Singh. As of now, neither the Chief Minister nor the ministers have commented on the letter's contents.
Interestingly, on Friday, Chief Minister Biren Singh briefly shared a local news report about the evolving political situation on his WhatsApp status, only to delete it shortly thereafter.
The letter reportedly highlights serious concerns regarding the deteriorating situation in Manipur, pointing to severe shortages of essential commodities and soaring prices that have devastated the state's economy. The MLAs express that revenue and tax collection have been critically affected.
“At this juncture, the people of Manipur are questioning us, particularly the BJP-led government, about why peace and normalcy cannot be restored,” the letter purportedly states. It adds that the public has called for the resignation of MLAs if a solution is not found soon.
The MLAs emphasize their loyalty to the BJP, asserting their responsibility to safeguard both the state and the party from decline. They argue that the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh is essential for resolving the ongoing conflict.
The letter warns of potential irreparable damage if the conflict persists and underscores the necessity for reconciliation and peace, which can only be achieved through "dialogue and meaningful engagement in a multi-pronged manner."
“The need of the hour is to examine the crucial factors that hinder dialogue initiation and take steps to create a conducive atmosphere for peace. We implore immediate action to start peace talks with all stakeholders to save Manipur before it’s too late,” the letter concludes.
This reported political rift within the BJP in Manipur adds another layer of complexity to the already volatile situation in the state, where ethnic tensions and economic instability have created a highly charged environment.
Reports have reignited speculation about rebellion against Chief Minister Biren Singh, as the BJP leadership at the center previously ruled out a change in the top post amid ongoing ethnic tensions between the Meitei community and various Kuki tribes.
Notably, this isn't the first time speculation about Biren Singh's position has surfaced. In recent years, a group of Manipur MLAs has traveled to Delhi multiple times seeking his replacement.
In July, Biren Singh dismissed speculation of his resignation, attributing it to political rivals attempting to exploit the state's turmoil. He expressed confidence in the leadership's ability to navigate the challenges facing Manipur.
Historically, in June of the previous year, Biren Singh was on the verge of resigning amid ethnic violence but ultimately reversed his decision due to public pressure. His resignation letter was reportedly torn up by supporters who gathered outside his residence to rally against his departure.
As the situation in Manipur continues to unfold, the implications of this reported letter and the internal dynamics within the BJP will be closely watched.