Meghalaya: Four Minors Killed in Landslide in East Khasi Hills Dist

Four minors were killed and two injured in a landslide that occurred at Laitlarem village under Mawphlang C&RD in East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya.

Moreover, incessant rainfall caused landslide in Darrang village on Darrang Shnongpdeng Road under Dawki Police Station limits in the West Jaintia Hills district. The restoration work is underway at present. Several roads were also damaged by landslides in the East Khasi Hills district.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to the next kin of each of the deceased. Sangma also held a review meeting to assess the situation in the state's Garo Hills region which has been hit by landslides and floods last week.

The Chief Minister’s decision have been apprised by the officials present at the meeting of different relief measures that are being taken in their respective jurisdictions while informing them that the situation in most areas is returning to normal due to receding flood waters.

The officials reported damage to road infrastructure, houses and property in all three districts. Agriculture and farming activities have also been badly affected.

CM Sangma also instructed all officials to actively engage and extend all possible assistance so that emergency relief measures reach the flood-affected people and families at the earliest. The BDO, along with the team from PWD, Medical officer and police, rushed to the spot to assess the situation and on reaching the spot.