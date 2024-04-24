Manipur: Explosion Rocks National Highway-2 In Kangpokpi; No Casualties

An explosion rocked the vicinity of National Highway-2 near Saparmeina in Kangpokpi district around 12:25 am on April 23.
While initial reports indicate no casualties, the explosion left a trail of destruction, causing significant damage to the highway, with three large craters forming, impeding commuter traffic.
Restrictions were imposed on heavy vehicle movement along the affected route, aiming to mitigate further risks to commuters and ensure public safety.
In light of the incident, local tribal leaders have expressed outrage and called for an emergency meeting scheduled for early this morning.
More details awaited.