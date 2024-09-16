Manipur Extends Internet Suspension in Five Districts Till Sept 20

Initially, internet services were banned across the state on September 10 for five days. However, on September 13, the services were restored in five valley districts following the calming of protests in the crisis-hit state.

On Saturday, an explosion reportedly occurred inside the residence of Manipur's Minister for Veterinary & Animal Husbandry and Transport, Khashim Vashum, in Ukhrul's Hamleikhong. According to the police, the explosion occured at around 8:40 pm. At the time of the explosion, Vashum, a member of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and a coalition partner of the ruling BJP, was not at his residence.