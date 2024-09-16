Manipur Extends Internet Suspension in Five Districts Till Sept 20

The Manipur government has extended the suspension of internet and mobile data services in five districts until September 20, citing the prevailing law and order situation.
The Home Department issued the order on Sunday, stating that the suspension of services, including VSAT and VPN, in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts.
Initially, internet services were banned across the state on September 10 for five days. However, on September 13, the services were restored in five valley districts following the calming of protests in the crisis-hit state.
On Saturday, an explosion reportedly occurred inside the residence of Manipur's Minister for Veterinary & Animal Husbandry and Transport, Khashim Vashum, in Ukhrul's Hamleikhong. According to the police, the explosion occured at around 8:40 pm. At the time of the explosion, Vashum, a member of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and a coalition partner of the ruling BJP, was not at his residence.
In related developments, on September 13, Manish Kumar Sachar, DIG of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), visited Thangkanphai village in Kangpokpi district and the Songpehjang relief camp in Saikul Hilltown. During his visit, he interacted with representatives of the Kuki community.