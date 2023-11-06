Manipur Govt Extends Mobile Internet Ban Again!

The Government of Manipur yet again extended the mobile internet suspension till November 8 in a bid to prevent the dissemination of harmful content by anti-social elements, reports emerged on Monday.
The notification was issued by Commissioner, Home, T Ranjit Singh stating that the extension is necessary due to the potential misuse of social media by these elements, posing a risk of circulating stirring content that could lead to disruption of law and order situation in the state.
“…also elements of imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquility and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services specially in the context of the recent incidents of violence in some parts of the state,” the notification reads.
This decision follows the previous internet ban that was initially scheduled to end on November 5.