Manipur Govt Extends Mobile Internet Ban Again!

“…also elements of imminent danger of loss of life and/or damage to public/private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquility and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which be transmitted/circulated to the public through social media/ messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services specially in the context of the recent incidents of violence in some parts of the state,” the notification reads.

This decision follows the previous internet ban that was initially scheduled to end on November 5.