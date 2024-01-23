Manipur: Final Photo Electoral Rolls for 2024 Assembly Elections Released

The final Photo Electoral Rolls for all sixty Assembly constituencies of the state were officially released on Monday by the respective Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), following the schedule set by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Chief Election Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha, IAS, conducted a press conference at the Chief Electoral Office in Lamphelpat on the same day.
Jha emphasized that the Final Photo Electoral Rolls are now available at the offices of the EROs and with all the Booth Level Officers (BLOs). Interested individuals and representatives of political parties are encouraged to visit the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur's website (https://eeomanipur.nic.in) to inspect the Final Electoral Rolls for the year 2024.
He mentioned that recognized National and State Political Parties are entitled to receive a free copy of the Final Electoral Rolls in Pen-Drive format.
The parties can depute one authorized representative to visit the CEO's office for this purpose. Additional copies can be obtained at a cost of Rs 2 per page and Rs 1 per half page or part thereof. DVD-ROMs can also be purchased directly from the CEO's Office in Lamphelpat at the rate of Rs. 100 per DVD-ROM per Assembly Constituency.
Jha highlighted that the Final Electoral Rolls were initially published on October 27, 2023, and the Elector Population Ratio now stands at 55.54%, compared to 55.04% in the draft rolls. The total number of electors according to the Final Electoral Rolls is 20,26,623, indicating a net increase of 18,191 electors from the Draft Electoral Rolls.
In terms of the Gender Ratio, he stated that it is recorded at 1068, compared to 1066 in the Draft Electoral Rolls published on October 27, 2023. The Final Electoral Rolls for 2024 include 34,700 newly enrolled electors, consisting of 15,596 Males, 19,095 Females, and 9 Third Genders.
Additionally, 16,509 electors, including 5280 expired electors, have been deleted from the Electoral Rolls during the Revision Period. The Final Electoral Rolls also account for 21,832 service electors, with 97 inclusions and 38 deletions during the revision period.