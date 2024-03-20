Manipur: Four Displaced Children Drown While Taking Bath In River

Tragedy struck on Tuesday evening as four displaced children met a heartbreaking end in the unforgiving waters of the Tuitha River in Manipur’s Churachandpur district.
The innocent victims, siblings Lenchonghoi (9) and Thongkhohao (6), alongside their companions Lallenchung Lupho (6) and Thanggouhao (4), sought refuge at ECA Canan Relief Camp amid the ongoing state conflict.
Their routine afternoon task of washing by the river's edge on March 19 turned fatal, plunging them into the river's treacherous embrace.
Despite overnight efforts by rescuers, hope dwindled with the dawn as the lifeless bodies of the children were found after several hours.
The father of the victims lamented, "My dear children, you were my everything. Why were you taken from me?" - his grief echoed the sentiments of a shattered community.
Notably, the Tuitha River has claimed many lives over the years and the incident serves a stark reminder of the river’s nature.