Manipur: Fresh Tensions Erupt as 2 Houses Set Ablaze in Imphal West

At least two houses were torched and several rounds of bullets were fired by unidentified miscreants in Imphal West district of Manipur, reports emerged on Thursday.
According to reports, the incident occurred at New Keithelmanbi locality under the Patsoi police station area at around 10 pm on Wednesday. Right after setting the houses ablaze, the accused fled from the spot, sources said.
Meanwhile, security forces and fire services personnel were reportedly deployed at the area to bring the blaze under control.
A mob of Meitei women who gathered in the area following the incident was prevented by the security forces from proceeding further. Additional security was deployed and the situation is under control, the police said.