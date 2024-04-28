Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts in Kangpokpi; 1 Killed, 3 Injured in Gunfight

Manipur

Manipur's Kangpokpi district witnessed a tragic incident as one Kuki-Zo volunteer lost their life in Bethel Village under the Koubru range.
Amid escalating tensions, Manipur's Kangpokpi district witnessed a tragic incident as one Kuki-Zo volunteer lost their life in Bethel Village under the Koubru range.

The turmoil unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, with a fierce gunfight erupting in the fringe area of Leimakhong-Kangchup, resulting in one casualty and three individuals sustaining injuries.

As anxiety gripped the Leimakhong-Kangchup region, precautionary measures were taken, with women and children from Kharam Vaiphei and L. Phaijang villages being evacuated to safer locations on Saturday evening.

Furthermore, in response to the unfortunate demise of the Kuki-Zo volunteer, the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), Sadar Hills, imposed a 12-hour total shutdown across the entire Sadar Hills Kangpokpi district. The shutdown, effective from 12 noon on April 28 until midnight, serves as a stark reminder of the heightened tensions and calls for concerted efforts to restore peace and stability in the region.

