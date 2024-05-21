Manipur Government Cracks Down on Unauthorized Renaming of Places

The Manipur State government is taking immediate action against individuals or groups involved in the unauthorized renaming of places under the Manipur Names of Places Act, 2024. Recently, a case was registered for renaming a part of the Thangjing hill range as ‘Thangting.’
An incident came to light involving the erection of a gate bearing the words "Kuki National Front-Military Council" with the site name as "Thangting," suggesting an unauthorized change of the original name Thangjing (Thang Ching). This action violates the Manipur Names of Places Act, 2024, and the Manipur Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1976.
The Thangjing hill range, historically significant and declared a protected site by the Art and Culture Department, falls within the Churachandpur-Khoupum Protected Forests, as notified in 1966. Given the unauthorized renaming, the government has directed the registration of a Zero FIR at the Henglep Police Station to address the violation.
The government emphasizes that Thangjing (Thang Ching) holds cultural and historical importance and any unauthorized alterations to its name are subject to legal action.