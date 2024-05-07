Manipur Govt Allocates Rs 6.90 Cr Relief Package for Hailstorm Victims

The Manipur Government has announced a relief package of Rs. 6.90 crore for the victims of the recent hailstorm in the state.
The aid aims to support over 15,400 affected households, demonstrating the government's commitment to immediate assistance in times of crisis.
During a press briefing, state Chief Minister N. Biren Singh highlighted the severity of the situation, revealing that the hailstorm caused damage to more than 15,425 houses across Manipur.
The relief package, sourced from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF), will distribute Rs. 50 lakh to each of the five valley districts and Rs. 40 lakh to each of the eleven affected hill districts, managed by their respective district administrations.
Tragically, one casualty was reported due to the hailstorm and cyclone, underscoring the urgency of relief efforts. To address immediate needs, the state government has commenced the distribution of essential commodities and items, including CGI sheets, coordinated by deputy commissioners in all districts since Sunday.
Notably, districts such as Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Churachanpur bore the brunt of the hailstorm, with significant damage recorded in residential areas. Preliminary surveys indicate substantial impact, with 5,600 houses in Imphal East and 1,179 houses in Bishnupur affected.
In response to the crisis, 42 relief camps have been set up across the state to accommodate those displaced by the hailstorm. Additionally, ongoing surveys aim to assess the damage inflicted on livestock, crops, vegetables, and vehicles, as confirmed by Biren Singh.