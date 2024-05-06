Manipur: Schools, Colleges Shut Due to Hailstorm, CM Announces Closure

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the closure of all schools and colleges in the state on May 6th and 7th due to adverse weather conditions. This decision was made as a precautionary measure to mitigate risks associated with the current weather situation.
In a statement on X, the Chief Minister emphasized the government's commitment to safeguarding lives and properties amidst the challenging weather conditions. He urged citizens to stay indoors and assured them of the state government's efforts to provide necessary support and assistance.
Following a hailstorm on May 5th, the state government called upon the public to report damages caused by the extreme weather, requesting detailed information and accompanying photographs. Chief Minister N Biren Singh reiterated the government's readiness to extend immediate aid to affected individuals, providing helpline numbers for various districts to facilitate assistance.
On X, he reaffirmed the government's dedication to assisting those impacted by the recent hailstorm, urging affected individuals to reach out for support without hesitation.