Manipur Govt Launches Permanent Housing Scheme for Displaced People

Manipur Government on Thursday launched the Permanent Housing Scheme for all displaced people whose houses were burnt down and damaged during violence in the state.
As part of this initiative, a financial assistance was distributed to the beneficiaries by the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the CM Secretariat in Imphal.
Biren Singh also handed over financial assistance for the construction of permanent houses to some selected beneficiaries from Imphal East, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts under the scheme.
Taking to X, Biren Singh said, “This new scheme was rolled out to provide necessary assistance in reconstructing the homes of the displaced persons. It is our goal to not only reconstruct houses, but to rebuild livelihoods and restore harmony in the state.”
According to reports, the financial assistance will be provided in two installments. Beneficiaries can apply for the second installment amount through the concerned Deputy Commissioners by submitting photographs of ongoing construction using the first installment amount.
Addressing the gathering, Biren Singh said, “The Manipur Government has spent Rs 399.32 crores on providing different types of relief assistance to persons and families who were affected by the violence that broke out on May 3."
"The state government had already provided financial assistance of Rs 1000 each to people staying at relief camps for the second round. Labour card holders staying in relief camps had also been provided with Rs 5,000 each as assistance for the education of their children,” the Manipur CM added.
Biren Singh further informed that beds will be provided to all displaced people as the winter season has arrived. He further appreciated the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister for providing timely assistance.