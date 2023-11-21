Manipur Govt Releases Rs 5 Cr for Women Survivors of Sexual Assault, Other Crimes

Earlier this month, the Manipur Government launched the Permanent Housing Scheme for all displaced people whose houses were burnt down and damaged during violence in the state. As part of this initiative, a financial assistance was distributed to the beneficiaries by the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the CM Secretariat in Imphal.

Biren Singh also handed over financial assistance for the construction of permanent houses to some selected beneficiaries from Imphal East, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts under the scheme.