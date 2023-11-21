Manipur Govt Releases Rs 5 Cr for Women Survivors of Sexual Assault, Other Crimes

The Manipur Government has credited Rs 5 crore to a specific bank account for disbursal of compensation to women survivors of sexual assault and other crimes committed since the outbreak of ethnic clashes in the state, reports said.
Sources said that this was informed by the Manipur Government in an affidavit to the Supreme Court submitted on Monday. However, the affidavit did not mention the number of women in the state compensated so far, sources added.
According to the affidavit, the latest report from the Deputy Commissioners of Noney and Senapati districts, the exercise for identification of religious districts was complete and there were no reports of vandalising or destruction of religious buildings in the districts till date.
Further, the compensation for victims who were killed or those who have been gang-raped ranges from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, reports said. For other crimes, including rape, sexual assault, and injuries such as loss of limbs or body parts, compensation amounts vary from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 9 lakh.
Earlier this month, the Manipur Government launched the Permanent Housing Scheme for all displaced people whose houses were burnt down and damaged during violence in the state. As part of this initiative, a financial assistance was distributed to the beneficiaries by the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the CM Secretariat in Imphal.
Biren Singh also handed over financial assistance for the construction of permanent houses to some selected beneficiaries from Imphal East, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts under the scheme.