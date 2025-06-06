Family of Indore Man Murdered in Meghalaya Seeks CBI Probe, Writes to PM

The family of Raja Raghuvanshi, a newlywed from Indore, is seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s help for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation after his body was found in a gorge in Meghalaya during his honeymoon trip.

Raja had gone to the Northeast with his wife, Sonam, for their honeymoon after getting married on May 11. The couple left for Shillong on May 20, and the family last heard from them on May 23. Later that evening, their phones went off, and contact was lost.

Tragically, on June 2, Raja’s body was recovered from a gorge in Sohrarim, near Cherrapunji. Sonam is still missing, and the search operation to find her is ongoing. The sudden and mysterious turn of events has left the family deeply shaken.

"We have written a letter to the Prime Minister requesting a CBI inquiry and submitted it at the commissioner office. We want the PM and Chief Minister both of them to extend support to us and the CBI investigation should be done into the matter. It could bring justice to Raja and make finding Sonam easier. The way the Meghalaya police is working on this case, they won't bring justice to Raja,” Raja’s brother, Vipul Raghuvanshi told the media.

Reacting to the case, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma called it a very unfortunate incident. “We’ve never seen something like this here. It’s a serious matter—one life lost, and another person missing. I offer my condolences to the family and assure them that the government and police are taking all necessary steps to catch those responsible,” he said.

