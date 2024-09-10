Manipur Govt Suspends Internet Services for 5 Days Amid Unrest

The Manipur government has suspended internet services across the state for five days beginning September 10 till September 15 amid the escalating ethnic violence, reports said.
This measure aims to curb the misuse of social media for spreading images, hate speech, and hate videos, according to a notification from the State Home Department.
The notification stated, "Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, broadbands and VPN services (were ordered) in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with effect from 3 PM of September 10 to till 3 PM of September 15."
The decision comes amid escalating protests by students and women, who clashed with security forces on Tuesday. Demonstrators were attempting to march towards the Raj Bhavan to demand the removal of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the security advisor to the Manipur government. In response, security forces deployed tear gas to disperse the crowds.
On the other hand, an indefinite curfew has also been imposed in Manipur's Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts starting at 11 am today, sources said. According to the order, the curfew will exempt individuals engaged in essential services, including health care, public health engineering, municipal staff, power sector employees, and petrol station operators. Additionally, court operations, the movement of flight passengers, and media personnel will be permitted to continue.