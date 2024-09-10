Manipur Govt Suspends Internet Services for 5 Days Amid Unrest

On the other hand, an indefinite curfew has also been imposed in Manipur's Imphal East, Imphal West and Thoubal districts starting at 11 am today, sources said. According to the order, the curfew will exempt individuals engaged in essential services, including health care, public health engineering, municipal staff, power sector employees, and petrol station operators. Additionally, court operations, the movement of flight passengers, and media personnel will be permitted to continue.