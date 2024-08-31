Manipur Police Arrest KCP Cadre, Seize Cache of Weapons in Separate Ops

Manipur Police on August 30 apprehended a cadre of the proscribed outfit KCP (Taibanganba) in Lamphel, Imphal West District.
The arrested individual identified as Laishom Sundar Singh (38) who was reportedly involved in extortion activities, was found with two mobile phones, a side bag, a wallet, ₹36,320 in cash, and a four-wheeler.
Meanwhile, in a series of coordinated search operations across various districts in Manipur, security forces uncovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition.
In Changsang Hill, Imphal East, authorities recovered a locally made Single Barrel, a .22 magazine, six bombs, 15 live rounds of ammunition, three WP smoke grenades, two tear smoke cells, three radio sets, two tube launchers, a bamboo-made bomb, 37 fired cases, and a detonator.
Further searches in Ekou Mulam, Kangpokpi District, yielded a bolt-action rifle, an improvised projectile launcher, eight live ammunition rounds, an improvised mortar, two live projectiles, a 12-inch live cartridge, and an ammunition pouch.
In Leimaram, Bishnupur District, security forces discovered an SLR with a magazine, a .303 rifle, two live ammunition rounds, seven HE-36 grenades, two tube launchers, a grenade arming ring, a walkie-talkie set with a charger, two stun grenades (tear smoke), and two miscellaneous items.
These extensive operations highlight the ongoing efforts of security forces to combat militancy and curb the flow of illegal arms in the region.