Manipur: IRB Personnel Among 2 Killed in Ambush; CoTU Calls for CBI Inquiry

Two persons including an Indian Reserve Police (IRB) personnel were killed in an ambush in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, reports said on Monday.
According to reports, it was stated that the two individuals were in a car when members of a suspected terrorist group launched an unexpected attack between Leilon Vaiphei and Kharam Vaiphei.
The deceased IRB personnel has been identified as Henminlen Vaiphei, and the other person was Thangminlun Hangshing.
A tribal organization claimed that the Kuki-Zo community people were attacked without provocation and declared a "shutdown" in Kangpokpi district.
Condemning the unprovoked attack, the Committee of Tribal Unity (CoTU) imposed an emergency shutdown in the whole of Kangpokpi district, shutting down all business establishments and shops, and restricting the movement of vehicles for 48 hours.
Speaking to the media, CoTU's Information and Publicity Secretary, Thangtinlen Haokip said that the attack once again clearly indicated their aggression on the Kuki-Zo dominated territory.
Condemning the ambush, Haokip said that the heinous and barbaric action of the Valley-Based Insurgent Groups is very shameful. He also urged the Central Government to hand the gruesome killing of Thangminlun Hangshing and Henminlen Vaiphei to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure justice to the victims.
CoTU also urged the Central Government to instruct the authorities concerned to take up proactive steps to nab those involved in the brutal attack and killing while directing the authorities concerned to ensure no such attack and killing occur in the Kuki-Zo-dominated areas.
Following the emergency total shutdown, shops and business establishments in Kangpokpi district were closed and movement of vehicles along the National Highway came to a standstill.