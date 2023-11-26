Manipur Govt to Sign Peace Accord with Frontline Insurgent Group Soon, Asserts CM

The Manipur Government is in the advanced stages of signing a peace accord with a frontline rebel group very soon.
This was informed by the state Chief Minister N Biren Singh to media persons on Sunday. As per reports, Biren Singh said that his government is advancing towards inking a peace accord with an Imphal Valley-based militant outfit. However, the chief minister refrained from naming the UG (underground) organization.
Biren Singh said, “We are advancing, and we are expecting to sign a peace accord with one big underground organisation very shortly.”
This marked the initial instance of the government officially acknowledging the occurrence of these talks, following the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3. Earlier, sources had said that the Manipur government was holding talks with one faction of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (UNLF).
In response to a question about Myanmarese individuals seeking shelter in Manipur, Biren Singh stated that while India is not officially part of the UN Refugee Convention, some people are being provided refuge in the state due to humanitarian reasons.