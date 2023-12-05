Manipur: Huge Cache of Arms, Ammunition Recovered in Imphal East & Kangpokpi

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in search operations carried out by security forces in several districts of Manipur.
According to reports, successful operations were conducted in Imphal West, Kakching, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts.
During the search operations, arms and ammunition were seized from vulnerable areas of Imphal East and Kangpokpi.
In Imphal East, the security forces seized three SMG carbine with three empty magazines, 15 HE-36 hand grenades without detonator, six WP smoke grenades without detonator, 18 2-inch mortar HE bombs and six 75 MK-2 detonators, reports said.
On the other hand, in Kangpokpi , one AK-56 Rifle with two magazines, a single barrel rifle, a Chinese grenade, a mortar round, 100 rounds of AK-56 ammunitions, and seven fired cases of single barrel rifle were reportedly recovered.
On Monday, as many as 13 bodies were recovered in the Tengnoupal district after a firing incident was reported in the area. As per reports, the security forces conducted an extensive operation after receiving inputs about the gun battle. Following this, the 13 bodies were recovered at Tengnoupal, sources said.
As per information from security sources, there were no firearms discovered near the deceased individuals.