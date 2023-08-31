Manipur: Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized At Churachandpur

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was seized from the Charachandpur district of violence-hit Manipur on Thursday, according to sources.
The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Manipur Police and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Khengmol and its nearby regions.
During the operation, as many as 20 hand-made pistols, 500 grams of gun-powder, and two SBBL guns were seized, sources said.
Apart from that, officials also seized DBBL guns and 20 rounds of live bullets.
Earlier on Wednesday, reports emerged of at least two persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries after fresh violence was reported in the border area of Kuki-dominated Churachandpur and Meitei-dominated Bishnupur districts in Manipur.
According to reports, firing between armed miscreants from the two communities occurred in the adjoining villages of Naranseina in Bishnupur district.
In the gunfight, a Kuki village defence volunteer, Jangminlun Gangte (30), was killed after a bomb exploded while another person, Laibujam Inao (Meitei) succumbed to bullet injuries while undergoing treatment at an Imphal hospital after he was shot during the attack.
The police said, “During the last 24 hours, the situation in the state was tense with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of protestors.”