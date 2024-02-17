Manipur: Illegal Poppy Plantation Spread Across 50 Acres Destroyed

In a major effort to combat drug trafficking and the illegal production of narcotics, authorities have reported that 50 acres of illicitly cultivated poppy plants on Khamasom hill range in Manipur's Ukhurl district near the Indo-Myanmar border were eradicated in the last 36 hours.
Manipur's Ukhrul has seen an extraordinary mobilization, with the Manipur Police team Ukhrul, 6th Manipur Rifles, Forest Department, and various volunteers joining forces in a public campaign to eliminate opium poppy plantations.
Manipur's Chief Minister, N Biren Singh, in his recent social media post, expressed, “Let us continue to work together to build a safer and drug-free society for our future generations.”
The Manipur Chief Minister stated that the clearance of around 50 acres of poppy fields at Khamasom hill range is a major advancement in the battle against drug trafficking and illicit narcotics manufacturing.
This joint endeavor demonstrates the commitment to maintaining law and order and safeguarding the communities from the impact of drug abuse. Singh emphasized the importance of ongoing collaboration to create a safer and drug-free society for the well-being of future generations.
Led by a partnership of Tangkhul Frontal organizations, Tangkhul Churches, and Wung Tangkhul Region (WTR), the initiative has received substantial backing and enthusiastic involvement from both community members and leaders.