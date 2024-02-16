Manipur: Mob Storms Police Station After Kuki Cop's Dismissal Over Viral Video

At least one individual died and multiple others were wounded in Churachandpur town in Manipur when security forces employed force to disperse a large group that had gathered at the district Superintendent of Police’s office. The gathering occurred after a Kuki police officer was suspended.
The town experienced a surge of violence on Thursday evening, with a doctor at the Churachandpur District Hospital confirming that at least one person died from injuries, while police at the scene reported that many others were injured.
A police statement mentioned, “A mob numbering approximately 300-400 attempted to storm” the office and pelted stones. Visuals from the evening also showed that the mob had committed arson and a police officer posted in the town said they had set ablaze some police vehicles.
Videos also depicted the burning of sections of the District Collector's office.
The police reported that security forces, including the RAF, used teargas shells to manage the situation, and they stated that the situation is being closely monitored as of Thursday night.
The event occurred after turmoil in the town due to the suspension of a Kuki police officer stationed in Churachandpur. The officer was captured in a video with armed Kukis at a location in the hills, which seems to be a frontline firing position.
On Thursday, the Churachandpur SP Shivanand Surve had previously issued an order to suspend the head constable within the Churachandpur district police. It cited “a video going viral on social media showing him making a video with armed miscreants, sitting together with village volunteers”.
The order declared that this action was equivalent to serious misconduct, and it announced that a departmental investigation was being considered, leading to his immediate suspension and placement in Reserve Line.
The policeman's actions sparked unrest in the area, with residents claiming that Meitei police personnel involved in the conflict have not faced comparable consequences.
After the violence broke out, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum, a Kuki-Zo organization in Churachandpur, gave an ultimatum to SP Surve to depart the district within 24 hours. They warned that if he did not comply, he would be solely accountable for any future incidents.
The ITLF stated that the police did not resist the looting of weapons from the 5th IRB in Imphal East on Tuesday.
“No one was hauled up for the incident. There are numerous personal accounts of Meitei police personnel leading mobs in attacking tribal villages. No action has been taken against them… If the SP cannot act with fairness, we will not allow him to remain in any tribal area. He should immediately revoke the suspension of the policeman and leave the district within 24 hours,” they stated.