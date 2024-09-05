Manipur

Manipur: Indian Army Unearths Major Arms, Explosives Cache

The operation targeted the sensitive fringes of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts, marking a decisive intervention in the ongoing conflict in the region.
Indian Army and Manipur Police recovered a major arms and explosives cache in search operations
A significant arms cache including rifles, pistols, launchers and explosives was unearthed in a combined operation led by the Indian Army and the police in Manipur, as per reports on Thursday.

The joint operation, planned and executed based on accurate intelligence, led to the recovery of a substantial arsenal. Among the items seized were a heavy calibre launcher, a 12-bore double barrel rifle, a 0.177 rifle with a magazine, two pistols, a pompi gun, and five grenades, alongside various ammunition and war-like stores.

This successful operation represents a major setback for the groups perpetuating unrest and violence in Manipur, signalling a renewed effort by security forces to restore peace and stability to the troubled state.

A communique from Defence PRO read, "The operation, based on precise information, resulted in the discovery of a substantial arms cache in the sensitive areas in the fringes of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts, giving a major blow to the miscreants threatening peace in the state."

Joint Operations in Manipur Lead to Major Weapons and Ammunition Seizure
