Manipur: Indian Army Unearths Major Arms, Explosives Cache

A significant arms cache including rifles, pistols, launchers and explosives was unearthed in a combined operation led by the Indian Army and the police in Manipur, as per reports on Thursday.
The operation targeted the sensitive fringes of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts, marking a decisive intervention in the ongoing conflict in the region.
The joint operation, planned and executed based on accurate intelligence, led to the recovery of a substantial arsenal. Among the items seized were a heavy calibre launcher, a 12-bore double barrel rifle, a 0.177 rifle with a magazine, two pistols, a pompi gun, and five grenades, alongside various ammunition and war-like stores.
This successful operation represents a major setback for the groups perpetuating unrest and violence in Manipur, signalling a renewed effort by security forces to restore peace and stability to the troubled state.
A communique from Defence PRO read, "The operation, based on precise information, resulted in the discovery of a substantial arms cache in the sensitive areas in the fringes of Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts, giving a major blow to the miscreants threatening peace in the state."