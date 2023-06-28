Manipur Govt Invokes "No Work, No Pay" To Bring Employees Back To Offices

The Manipur government has decided to invoke "no work, no pay" policy for its employees in a bid to bring them back to offices.
According to reports, the General Administration Department (GAD) has been directed to produce details of employees who are not attending their work due to situation in Manipur.
A notification issued by GAD Secretary Michael Achom on Monday read, "In pursuance of the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on June 12 and decision taken at para 5-(12) of the proceedings, all employees drawing their salaries from General Administration Department, Manipur Secretariat are informed that no work, no pay may be invoked to all those employees who do not attend their official duty without authorised leave."
There are around one lakh state government employees in Manipur.
Moreover, the circular asked all administrative secretaries to "furnish details of those employees who could not attend their official duty due to prevailing situation in the state indicating the details of employees such as designation, name, EIN, present address, to the General Administration Department and to the Personnel department, latest by June 28 so as to take appropriate necessary action."
It may be noted that more than 100 people have been killed in the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur.
On May 3, clashes first broke out in the aftermath of a 'Tribal Solidarity March' that was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.
Meiteis account for around 53 per cent of the population of Manipur and live mostly in the Imphal valley. On the other hand, tribals including Nagas and Kukis make up the remaining 40 per cent of the population and reside mostly in the hill districts